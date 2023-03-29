Government’s performance on housing to be debated and voted on in Dáil today as Carlow Kilkenny Labour Chair says his party’s not just playing politics

The government’s performance on housing will be debated and voted on in the Dáil today (Wednesday).

Labour has tabled a motion of no-confidence but the coalition has put forward a counter-motion of confidence with TDs being asked to vote on the statement “That Dáil Eireann reaffirms its confidence in the Government”.

It follows Sinn Féin’s motion to have the eviction ban extended to next January was defeated last week.

Last night there were fiery exchanges on the issue in the Dáil, with more of that expected today.

Labour leader Ivana Bacik appealed to Independent TDs who supported the Government last week to change their minds today, saying there was no point playing Mighty Mouse in the constituency and Mickey Mouse in the Dáil.

Earlier this week the Party Chair for Carlow Kilkenny Seán Ó hArgáin told KCLR’s The Way It Is that people are angry and it’s because of Government policy for local authorities not to build social housing.

And he added that they are not just playing politics.

