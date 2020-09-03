KCLR News

TD says Government reaction to Covid-19 too restrictive for businesses

Fianna Fail TD John Mc Guinness claims there is too much focus on the health risks

Domhnall Doyle Domhnall Doyle 03/09/2020
Fianna Fail's John McGuinness pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Fianna Fail's John McGuinness pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR

A local Carlow-Kilkenny TD says the Government reaction to Covid-19 is too restrictive when it comes to the needs of business.

That’s the view of Fianna Fail TD John Mc Guinness, who’s claimed there is too much focus on the health aspect of Covid when the issue is raised at Parliamentary Party meetings.

Deputy Mc Guinness says business owners will act responsibly if they’re let.

Close