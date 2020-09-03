KCLR News
TD says Government reaction to Covid-19 too restrictive for businesses
Fianna Fail TD John Mc Guinness claims there is too much focus on the health risks
A local Carlow-Kilkenny TD says the Government reaction to Covid-19 is too restrictive when it comes to the needs of business.
That’s the view of Fianna Fail TD John Mc Guinness, who’s claimed there is too much focus on the health aspect of Covid when the issue is raised at Parliamentary Party meetings.
Deputy Mc Guinness says business owners will act responsibly if they’re let.