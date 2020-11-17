Govt abandon plans to fine people for gathering to drink takeaway pints

The Government has decided to drop a proposal to fine people for drinking outdoors during the pandemic.

The Health Minister brought a memo to Cabinet this morning on the issue but it’s been withdrawn due to opposition from Fine Gael and Green Ministers.

The Taoiseach alongside the Health and Justice Ministers will instead meet with the Garda Commissioner to discuss further co-operation in policing covid-19 regulations.

It’s after hundreds of people gathered on the streets in Dublin and Cork over the weekend to drink take-away pints.

Minister Catherine Martin says the Government want to encourage compliance.