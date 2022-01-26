Govt trying to plan for Irish effects of Russia invading Ukraine

The Táinaiste’s confirmed the Government is examining what impact a conflict between Russia and Ukraine would have on the Irish economy.

There are concerns about Ireland’s energy security if an invasion results in a land war.

That would likely mean Russia would face heavy sanctions from the EU as well as the USA. and it’s feared that Russia may stop selling oil and gas into Europe in retaliation.

The Government has also raised concerns with Russia and the European Union over planned military drills Vladimir Putin intends to conduct off the Irish coast.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said if Ukraine is invaded, Europe can’t just stand by and not act and this will have implications for Ireland: ”If Russia makes the mistake of invading Ukraine well then there will be EU sanctions on Russia.

”And yes, that will have impacts on Ireland – both the sanctions and any counter-measures the Russians may take. And we are scoping out what impact that would have on the Irish economy and particular businesses and particular sectors,” he said.