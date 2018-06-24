Graveyard of Carlow’s famed Duckett family finally cleaned up

A man whose ancestors worked for the famed Duckett family in Carlow, says he’s delighted to see one of the graveyards belonging to the family has finally been cleaned up.

However, James Doyle says it’s all down to the efforts of just one man who took it upon himself to get rid of the weeds, ivy and trees growing through and around the graves.

The burial ground is located on the road between Tullow and Castledermot at Knocknacree.

The grave of the owner of Duckett’s Grove, William Duckett, is in this graveyard.

Speaking to KCLR News, James says even though it’s on private land, an important site like this should be maintained by the state or local authority.