Conditional planning permission has been granted to Ferrybank Shopping Centre’s anchor tenant to proceed with plans.

Dunnes Stores had submitted an application to Kilkenny County Council for 3,000sqm of convenience floorspace, which will include ancillary off-licence, and 2,042sqm of comparison floorspace and a leisure facility.

The development was granted with four conditions attached which include completing the development in accordance with the permission, the full leisure plan be submitted before occupying the unit and that back of house and storage be used for that purpose.

Speaking to KCLR News Cathaoirleach of Piltown Municipal District, Cllr Pat Dunphy, has been updating KCLR News’ Martin Quilty;