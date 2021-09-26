Great timing for a new timber factory on old Braun site in Carlow says former Carlow Kilkenny TD

A former local TD says it’s great timing for a new timber factory to be set up in Carlow.

The old Braun site has been sold to homebuilders Glenveagh Properties PLC.

It was on the market for about €6million but it’s not yet known if that amount was reached.

It’s understood that it will be used as a timber factory for the construction sector and former Carlow Kilkenny TD Pat Deering says it’ll be great for the town, telling KCLR “My understanding is they’re timber-framed houses, that development is opportune at the moment in light of the fact that there is a housing crisis in the country and you would imagine this is potentially very good news for the area from that point of view”.

He adds “The site has been vacant now for quite a while, it’s been well maintained in fairness, but I think it’s great to see a tenant coming in now, somebody who’s bought the premises and Glenveagh Development are, as we all know, quite a substantial enterprise in the country”.