The 5.5km stretch of the South East Greenway between Curraghmore and Ferrybank should be open by November, according to a report delivered at a recent Piltown Municipal District meeting.

At the Abbey Road end of the scheme, the project will tie in with the North Quays project, with works currently underway to facilitate access from the Greenway onto Abbey Road.

Speaking to KCLR News, South Kilkenny Cllr Fidelis Doherty gave further details.

“So currently, there’s a ramp that’s being made there at the Abbey Road end of the scheme, and that’s tying into the North Quays, so that will provide access to the scheme, so that’s going through at the minute, so hopefully, that’ll be open there at the end of November.”

Detailing the recently unveiled Greenway mural, Cllr. Doherty said that “a green wall mural has been set up, so it’s depicting scenes and local areas of interest along the Greenway, it’s 160 metres long, it’s a public art installation, and it’s picking up local places such as the Pope’s tower, and the Ferrybank grotto.”