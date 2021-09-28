Group opposed to plans to pave Inistioge to present petition to Kilkenny county council

A group opposed to the plans Kilkenny County Council have for Inistioge are to meet soon with officials in the local authority about it.

The ‘Save Inistioge’ group have been collecting signatures physically and online from local residents and others concerned about the impact the project will have on the village.

John Gilsenan is involved with the protest group – he’s been telling KCLR news that many people are asking why paving is needed there.

The group are set to meet with the council shortly and John said their hope is that they will listen to the concerns of the majority.