Hairdressers to present proposals to the government this week in a bid to open earlier than planned

Hairdressers will present numerous proposals to the government this week in an effort to open earlier than planned.

The proposals include over 100 recommendations like wearing PPE and removing magazines.

Hair salons and barber shops are due to reopen on July the 20th under the current roadmap, but the Irish Hairdressers Federation wants that brought forward to the end of June.

Incoming president Danielle Kennedy outlines some of the proposed changes:

“There will be a certain level of the hospitality of the salon visit, they’ll be gone, waiting areas will be removed the refreshments will be temporarily removed, but that bond will still be there between the stylist and the client”