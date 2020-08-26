Half of people don’t realise that calling your GP about Covid-19 and getting a test is free says the ESRI

Almost half of people don’t know that calling their GP about Covid-19 symptoms is free, according to the ESRI.

While over a third of people think they’ll be charged for a test, despite it also being free.

A new survey from the think tank found over 70% of people believe that someone who contracts Covid-19 has been reckless or careless.

Dr Shane Timmins from the ESRI says it’s important to remember how contagious the virus is:

“This could be problematic if other people are put off from getting a test because they don’t want to be judged in this way by other people, so whats important to remember is just how contagious this virus is and it means that it’s possible to get infected even if you are being careful, there’s no such thing as zero risk” he said.