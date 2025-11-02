There are claims of Halloween horror in pockets across our locality.

KCLR News has had reports from those left frightened after fireworks were allegedly thrown at ‘people, homes and cars’ in a number of neighbourhoods.

In particular in The Orchard area of Kilkenny city where a spokesperson says “Residents were terrorised from gangs of teenagers wearing balaclavas who were throwing fireworks at people, homes, and cars, and shouting threatening remarks such as “Call the guards, we don’t care.””

They add; “This behaviour was terrifying for families, particularly for young children who were trick or treating at the time. The fireworks were being set off by gangs of teenagers and being thrown at houses and people walking with young children.”

The issue’s understood to have continued for a number of hours with many left feeling unsafe amid what’s been described as a “Growing sense of frustration and helplessness”.

We’ve also been hearing of similar scenes in other local areas, including Callan and Carlow town.

However, the national Garda communications office has told KCLR News it has “No reported incidents matching this description” for either county on their system so anybody affected is asked to contact their local garda station.