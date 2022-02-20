KCLR News
Have your voice heard in Europe
The Conference on the Future of Europe is seeking local input
If you’d like to have your voice heard on the future of Europe, you’re being reminded that today is the final day for online submissions.
The Conference on the Future of Europe is seeking local input on how the EU should deal with issues like climate change, health and social justice.
Only contributions made by today’s deadline will be taken into account in the Conference report which will be published on March 17th. https://futureu.europa.eu/