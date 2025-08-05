The St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior League continued over the weekend, and fans were treated to a full round of fixtures, all broadcast live on KCLR.

Shamrocks Ballyhale, Dicksboro, O’Loughlin Gaels, Mullinavat, Clara, and Thomastown all made strong starts in the senior grade, picking up wins in the opening round.

One of the standout performances of the weekend came from O’Loughlin Gaels goalkeeper Stephen Murphy, who impressed between the posts in their narrow 25 points to 23 points victory over Glenmore in Mullinavat.

What made his performance all the more remarkable was the day he’d had before even arriving at the game.

Speaking to KCLR after the match, O’Loughlins manager Brian Hogan revealed:

“I’m particularly delighted for Stephen Murphy. I think it’s safe enough to say it at this stage – he welcomed his second child this morning.

So shout out to Sarah. But no, he was outstanding today. It’s been a busy, hectic day for him. I think he deserves a pint after all of that.”

With the league now in full swing, fans can catch up on all the action and reaction through two new episodes of the KCLR Hurling Podcast.

One features post-match interviews from across Carlow and Kilkenny, while the other offers in-depth analysis with Michael Walsh and Eddie Scally – both available now on the KCLR app and wherever you get your podcasts.