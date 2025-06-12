The parish of Freshford and the wider Diocese of Ossory are mourning the sudden passing of Monsignor Kieron Kennedy, who died unexpectedly earlier this week. His loss has been deeply felt not only in Freshford but throughout Kilkenny, where he made a significant impact over many decades.

Monsignor Kennedy, who was ordained in 1974 after studying at the Irish College in Rome, dedicated his life to pastoral care and community service. His administrative abilities were quickly recognised when he was appointed Irish director for the Holy Year in Rome in 1975, only a year after his ordination.

From 1978 to 1983, he served in the Westminster Diocese in England, where he worked extensively with the Irish community, particularly in the area of housing. His experience led him to roles with the London Voluntary Housing Association and the Catholic Housing Aid Society, skills he later brought back to Kilkenny.

Returning to Ossory in 1983, Monsignor Kennedy became Director of Ossory Social Services, continuing a proud tradition of early church-led social care in Kilkenny. His work was part of a legacy established by Bishop Peter Birch, who had recognised the importance of social services long before the state became involved. Monsignor Kennedy contributed to the establishment and running of schools and special needs facilities such as Our Lady of Fatima, St. Patrick’s, and the Holy Spirit School.

In 2004, he became President of St. Kieran’s College, playing a major role in its development and strategic direction. He later served as Administrator of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Kilkenny from 2011, before taking up his most recent post as Parish Priest of Freshford in 2019.

His community involvement extended well beyond the church. He was a founding board member of Tar Isteach Housing and the Good Shepherd Centre, where he worked tirelessly behind the scenes to support some of society’s most vulnerable people.

Bishop of Ossory, Niall Coll, paid tribute to Monsignor Kennedy, describing him as “a man who gave his life in the service of others.” He praised Monsignor Kennedy’s tireless but often discreet work, saying: “People wouldn’t even have known all the work he did behind the scenes, keeping things moving smoothly for the benefit of many.”

Looking ahead, Bishop Coll acknowledged that Freshford and other parishes are facing challenges due to a shortage of priests. Plans are already in place to consolidate parishes and encourage greater lay involvement, ensuring that the faith community remains strong. “There will still be Mass and there will still be priests, but we need more people to take responsibility for their parishes. We’re committed to supporting them with training and moral support,” he said.

As the community grieves, Bishop Coll encouraged everyone to give thanks for Monsignor Kennedy’s life and to keep him in their prayers.