Health Minister says Ireland’s vaccine rollout “is not slow”

The Health Minister is insisting Ireland’s rollout of the Covid 19 vaccine ‘is not slow.’

Stephen Donnelly says 40,000 Pfizer vaccines will have be administered here by the end of this week.

There have been some concerns that other countries are vaccinating people at a much quicker rate.

But the Minister insists Ireland is going as fast as it can.

“We’re not slow at getting them out and I appreciate that everyone wants to get these vaccines as quickly as possible but it is simply not the case that we are slow at getting them out, the EU has advanced purchased huge amounts, Ireland has advanced purchased many many millions of doses” said the Minister.

Meanwhile GPs in England will begin administering the Oxford Astra-Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine from today.

Until now it’s just being given out in hospitals and it’s believed that 700 sites will be up and running by the end of the week.

There were over 1,000 Covid-19 related deaths yesterday and a record number of new infections.