Health officials say a small number of Covid 19 cases linked to travel could see us “running into difficulty” tackling the virus

Health officials say a small number of Covid 19 cases linked to travel could see us “running into difficulty” in tackling the virus.

A further five people with Covid 19 have died in the Republic, and there are 15 new confirmed cases.

A fifth of new infections in the last week are travel-related, leading to concerns among the National Public Health Emergency Team.

A cabinet sub-committee is due to discuss the issue of foreign travel today, including plans for “air bridges”.

Dr Tony Holohan says the risks of more people going abroad are clear:

“A small number of cases can lead to additional spread and a larger number of cases occurring here, and a small number of additional cases leading to additional spread here along with travel outside of this country will be the means to which will see us running into difficulty” he said.