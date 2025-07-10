After two years of tireless planning and cross-community support, a deeply moving project to bring a group of children from Gaza to Ireland has been halted just days before their arrival.

Led by Rathvilly man Stephen Redmond, the initiative began after his visits to Gaza, where he introduced hurling to local children. His passion sparked a wave of national solidarity — from hurleys and sliotars donated by Tinryland National School to the involvement of coaches across the country.

The children’s flights were booked, local families were vetted, and homes across Carlow and beyond were prepared to welcome them. But just one week before departure, visa applications were denied — with no clear explanation provided.

Martin Deering, a member of the organising committee, told KCLR News that a full itinerary had been put together to give the children a joyful and memorable Irish experience.

“They were being brought to the beaches, they were being brought to the zoo, they were doing trips around Dublin, they had little hurling trips. There was a very strong plan,” he said. “They possibly even would’ve gotten into the All-Ireland final next Sunday.”

The news has left organisers, families, and supporters devastated. Many are now calling for answers and hoping there’s still a chance of it happening.

You can listen to Martin Deerings intrview with KCLR News’ Martin Quilty: