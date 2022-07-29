Hebron Road in Kilkenny should be avoided after bus breaks down close to St Kieran’s Cemetery

UPDATE – Friday 29th July, 17:45

The Hebron Road has been cleared.

Earlier Story Below:

A route on the outskirts of Kilkenny City is best avoided for the next while.

A bus has broken down on the Hebron Road just outside St. Kieran’s Cemetery.

It’s typically a busy stretch, even more so as people start to finish up work heading into the bank holiday weekend.

Gardaí are asking motorists to stay away from the area where possible.