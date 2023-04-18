Help needed in tracking down man missing from his Carlow town home

Help is needed in tracking down a man who’s been missing from his Carlow town home since Saturday last (15th April).

40-year-old John Coakley is described as being 6ft 1inches in height, of slim build with black hair and green eyes.

Gardaí and his family are concerned for his welfare.

Anybody with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

