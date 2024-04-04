UPDATE (2:30pm, Thursday, 4th April) She’s been found safe and well.

Earlier story;

Gardaí are appealing for help in tracking down a teenager missing from the Wexford / Kilkenny border.

17-year-old Anne Connors was last seen in New Ross yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

She’s described as being 5foot3inches tall, is of slim build with blonde hair and blue eyes and is understood to be wearing a black jacket and grey top.

Anybody with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station at 051 426030, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.