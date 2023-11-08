Help sought in locating teenager missing from County Kildare

Help’s being sought in tracking down the whereabouts of a teenager missing from County Kildare.

13-year-old Aideen Bagnall was last seen in her home area of Newbridge on Saturday last, walking towards Newbridge town.

She’s described as being approximately 5 foot 5 inches in height, of slim build with long brown hair.

When last seen, Aideen was wearing a black jacket with a fur collar, black tracksuit bottoms and black runners.

Anyone with information can contact any Garda Station.