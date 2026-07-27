Henry Shefflin has named the management team he hopes will lead Kilkenny into the 2027 senior hurling season.

Kilkenny GAA confirmed today that the newly appointed manager has finalised his backroom team, with former Kilkenny goalkeeper David Herity appointed as Head Coach and Selector.

Herity returns to the Cats after two successful seasons with Tipperary, where he was part of the management team that guided the Premier County to All-Ireland success.

Joining Shefflin and Herity are PJ Delaney of Johnstown and David Mulcahy of James Stephens, who have both been named as coaches and selectors.

The management team is completed by Darragh Mulcahy, who takes on the role of Head of Strength and Conditioning.

The proposed management team is:

Henry Shefflin (Shamrocks Ballyhale) – Manager

David Herity (Dunnamaggin) – Head Coach/Selector

PJ Delaney (Johnstown) – Coach/Selector

David Mulcahy (James Stephens) – Selector

Darragh Mulcahy – Head of Strength & Conditioning

The appointments will now go before delegates for formal ratification at the August meeting of the Kilkenny County Board.

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