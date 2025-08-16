The Heritage Council in Kilkenny is opening its doors today and inviting the public to join them for the launch of National Heritage Week 2025.

The event, which is free to the public, will shine a spotlight on Ireland’s heritage of traditional building and craft skills, and wil feature live demonstrations from master craftspeople.

ADVERTISEMENT

Blacksmithing, stone cutting, thatching, glassmaking and lime plastering are just some of the skills being exhibited at the event, which continues until 4pm today on Church Lane in Kilkenny.

Speaking to KCLR News, Heritage Council spokesperson Ronan Healy said that there are a number of different ways to celebrate heritage week.

“There’s a huge amount of heritage in Carlow and Kilkenny, and it ties in nicely with our theme for heritage week this week which is “exploring our foundations”, and we wanted people to get out there and explore the foundations of our heritage within Kilkenny and Carlow, and there’s lots of ways to do that, whether it’ll be doing tours on the Nore river by kayak, or various buildings are opening their doors this week for heritage week, so we can explore our built heritage.”