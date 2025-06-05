It’s a huge day for hurling this Sunday in Croke Park, with both the Joe McDonagh Cup Final and the Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Final set to take place.

KCLR will have full live commentary of the Leinster decider as Derek Lyng’s Cats face Galway at 4pm, thanks to Laharts Garage, Waterford Road, Kilkenny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier in the day, Kilkenny will also be keeping a close eye on the Joe McDonagh Cup Final, as Brian Dowling’s Kildare side take on Laois in what will be Kildare’s first ever appearance in the Joe Mac decider.

On this week’s KCLR Hurling Podcast, experienced Kildare player Paddy McKenna paid tribute to Dowling’s leadership and influence since taking over as manager.

“He’s great. He’s so approachable — you can have a chat with him about anything you need to sort out. Away from the pitch, he’s very accommodating.

He just knows how to run a team. He knows who he needs to talk to, how to set us up, and he’s someone you just respect.

I think that’s the most important thing at the end of the day — when he’s needed, he’s there. And in return, you’re there for him. He’s great that way.”

You can hear more from Paddy McKenna, as well as Laois captain David Dowling, Kilkenny’s Adrian Mullen, Galway’s Cathal Mannion, and our expert analysts Mickey Walsh, Aidan Fogarty, and Eddie Scally on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, available now wherever you get your podcasts.