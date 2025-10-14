The latest episode of the KCLR Hurling Podcast – Analysis Edition is out now, and this week’s guest, former Kilkenny senior camogie manager Brian Dowling, had high praise for O’Loughlin Gaels’ Conor Heary following their dramatic semi-final victory over Mullinavat.

Dowling highlighted Heary’s influence and work rate, explaining why he’s such a crucial part of the O’Loughlins side.

“He is the go-to man for O’Loughlins over and over again,” said Dowling. “If you look back at that match, the amount of possessions he’s on is incredible. He comes deep from half-forward, he’s a nightmare to mark – he doesn’t stay half-forward, he goes everywhere.

His handling is so good, he just makes everything happen. He’s not a scorer — he didn’t score from open play against Mullinavat — but it’s what he does on the ball. You go back to the Club All-Ireland a few years ago, Heary’s form was unbelievable.”

O’Loughlin Gaels have now booked their place in the St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling Championship Final for a third consecutive season, edging past a spirited Mullinavat side by a single point in a tense semi-final encounter.

In the other semi-final, Shamrocks Ballyhale were pushed all the way by Dicksboro, eventually prevailing by two points after a thrilling contest at UPMC Nowlan Park.

The stage is now set as O’Loughlin Gaels and Shamrocks Ballyhale meet in the county final on Sunday, October 26th.

You can listen to the full discussion on the KCLR Hurling Podcast, thanks to Morrissey Motors Peugeot Kilkenny, wherever you get your podcasts.