7 high-profile arrests for incidents in Carlow Kilkenny
Two men were arrested after a major drugs bust in Carlow, while in a separate operation two people were arrested in Kildare in relation to a pipe-bomb attack in Tullow last January.
Three men were arrested locally for drugs offences with four more people arrested in other divisions in relation to incidents in Carlow and Kilkenny over recent months.
A 40-year old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested in the Prosperous area of County Kildare Wednesday morning for possession of explosives.
It’s as a result of a massive operation that followed the use of a viable explosive device at a house on the Dublin Road in Tullow on the 8th of January.
The Pair were taken to Carlow Garda Station for questioning.
Two men – aged 43 and 34 with addresses in Wexford – were arrested when drugs with an estimated street value of up to €42,000 were found during the search of a car stopped at an Operation Thor checkpoint in Hacketstown at 12.15pm.
€40,000 of canabis and €2,000 of cocaine were seized but €17,000 of cocaine was also discovered during a follow-up search in Gorey.
A third man in his 30s was also arrested at this address.
Separately a 24-year-old local man was arrested in relation to a seizure of €50,000 worth of cannabis and cocaine in Freshford last Monday.
Finally, a major investigation into a burglary at a shop in Kilkenny last friday resulted in the arrest of a 31-year-old man in Mullingar yesterday.
€25,000 worth of phones and other electronics – as well as a sum of cash – were stolen from the DID Electrical in the Kilkenny retail Park on the ring road in the early hours of Friday morning.