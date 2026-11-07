A HIQA inspection of a nursing home in County Carlow concluded that one of its residents had been discharged in an unplanned and unsafe manner.

This was one of three areas in which the Sonas Nursing Home on the Shillelagh Road in Tullow was found uncompliant during an unannounced inspection.

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The unannounced inspection, which involved two HIQA staff members, was conducted on the 15th of July.

Inspectors noted that while the provider had progressed the majority of actions since its previous inspection last November, gaps were identified in several areas. Most notably, the discharge process failed to align with regulations, as evidenced by one resident who was discharged in an unplanned and unsafe manner.

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The inspection also revealed that not all residents were given opportunities that reflected their individual interests and preferences, with 10 of the 21 activities scheduled that week being religiously based.

Since the inspection, the provider has comprehensively reviewed both its notification and discharge processes, ensuring that discharge plans are now reviewed and updated at defined intervals until a safe transition is complete.

Meanwhile, the home’s activity programme has been overhauled to provide greater opportunities for residents to participate in meaningful activities based on their individual interests, preferences, and capacities.