This morning, The Irish Field broke the news that Carlow based champion racehorse trainer Willie Mullins has been entrusted with a horse from King Charles and Queen Camilla.

In the 250-year history of horseracing in Ireland, this is the first time that a reigning British monarch has had a horse in training here.

ADVERTISEMENT

The horse is called Reaching High, formerly trained by the now-retired Sir Michael Stoute. It is set to race both on the flat and over hurdles for Willie Mullins.

Speaking to KCLR News, Mr. Mullins said this horse will be treated the same as all others, but he is honoured to be trusted with it. He also hopes this will encourage the King and Queen to visit Ireland more often.