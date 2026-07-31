O’Loughlin Gaels manager Brian Hogan has confirmed that Kilkenny defender Huw Lawlor will not return for the remainder of the club season.

Hogan was speaking after O’Loughlin’s impressive 5-14 to 2-18 victory over Dicksboro in the opening round of the St Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior League, a game that was broadcast live on KCLR Plus.

The night belonged to debutant Ruarc Sweeney, who announced himself in spectacular fashion by scoring a hat-trick on his first senior league appearance.

Sweeney made an immediate impact, netting within moments of the throw-in before going on to complete a memorable three-goal haul as O’Loughlin’s claimed an entertaining opening-round win.

After the match, Hogan praised his side’s display, particularly in light of the injury challenges the club has been facing.

“We have had a lot of challenges with a number of injuries, but I am delighted with the performance today.

“The minute the ball was in and Ruarc Sweeney caught the first puck-out and took it on and scored a goal. From there on until the end of the match, I am really proud of the lads.”

Hogan also confirmed that Huw Lawlor will not be returning for O’Loughlin Gaels during the current club campaign.

You can watch Brian Hogan’s full post-match interview below where he discusses Huw Lawlor’s departure.

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