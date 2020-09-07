Phil Hogan’s possible replacements interviewed by Commission President

The European Commission President has held interviews with the two candidates to replace Phil Hogan.

Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell both had video calls with Ursula Von Der Leyen on Monday morning.

One of them will be selected in the coming days to be Ireland’s EU Commissioner after Kilkennyman Hogan was forced to step down after breaches of the covid regulations.

The powerful Trade portfolio is expected to be given to a more senior commissioner from another country.