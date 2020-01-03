Holes dug in a Carlow estate 6 months ago still haven’t been filled in

Five-foot-deep holes left in a Carlow housing estate are stopping parents from letting their children play outside.

That’s the claim being made by Councillor Andy Gladney who says works were carried out on underground cables in Knockmoyle, Bagenalstown more than six months ago.

Large holes were dug into the ground and then never filled in – instead, wooden pallets were placed over them.

But Councillor Gladney says it needs to be addressed immediately.