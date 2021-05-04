Hollywood star now living locally in County Carlow ahead of online Borris conversation

Hollywood actor and author Rupert Everette has relocated to County Carlow.

KCLR can exclusively reveal he’s here to work on his fourth novel and is also gearing up for the Borris Festival of writing and ideas Spring Series.

On May 12 he’ll join fellow actor Simon Callow to host a talk online at 6.30pm for which bookings are underway.

Festival founder and organiser Hugo Jellett says the programme’s worth signing up for, telling KCLR News “It starts with brilliant Rupert Everett who has just moved to our parish, actually into KCLR country, he’s talking with fellow actor Simon Callow, Simon Callow is the, I suppose, the guy that everyone would know for his Orson Welles work whereas Rupert Everett is more an Oscar Wilde man, you know they talk so openly and freely these two about their lives, Rupert’s obviously published three memoirs and the fourth one is on its way, that’s what he’s doing in Ireland, and then Simon Callow’s been over with us in Borris before so they’ll be talking about their Hollywood lives and their Westend lives”.

And how can you enjoy that conversation and the others? Hugo says “You can either get a ticket just for a single one or you can get a ticket for all seven in the series and you simply log onto www.springseries.ie”.

