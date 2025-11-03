Home & Away’s been a huge part of life growing up for many in Ireland.

Something about the Australian soap captured our hearts since its first screenings here in 1988.

Now, one of its stalwarts is set to visit our locality as she bows out of the production.

Lynne McGranger, its longest-serving actress, announced her departure from the role of Irene Roberts earlier this year.

Now the multi-awardee is on a ‘goodbye’ tour – it includes a stop at the River Court Hotel in Kilkenny this (Monday) evening.