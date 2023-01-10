Home in Kilkenny city estate ransacked in weekend burglary

Investigations are underway after a burglary and an attempted burglary in the same estate in Kilkenny City over the weekend.

The glass in the back door of a home in Greenfields was smashed in on Saturday sometime between 8am and 6pm

The thieves proceeded to ransack the house.

In a separate incident another home in the area was targeted on the Friday.

Marks from an attempted break in were noticed on the side door of the house and it’s believed to have happened again between 8am and 6pm.

Anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station.