Homeowners across Carlow are growing increasingly concerned as they wait for confirmation of suspected pyrite damage in their homes. The mineral—naturally occurring in some stone used for construction—can cause serious structural issues when it oxidizes and expands, leading to significant cracking and degradation in walls and floors.

The issue was brought to the forefront at yesterday’s Carlow County Council meeting, where Councillors Daniel Pender and Charlie Murphy voiced the growing anxiety among residents. Drawing parallels with the ongoing pyrite and mica crisis in counties Donegal and Mayo, they called for urgent testing and intervention.

“This is a stressful time for many families,” said Councillor Charlie Murphy. “People are watching the walls around them crack and buckle, not knowing if their homes are safe. They need answers—and they need support.”

Councillor Daniel Pender echoed the sentiment, highlighting the psychological and financial toll on homeowners who fear that their most valuable asset may be compromised.

The damage caused by pyrite has been well-documented in other parts of the country. In Donegal and Mayo, thousands of homes have been impacted by defective blocks, prompting the government to roll out a compensation scheme. Now, Carlow residents are hoping they’ll be next in line for inclusion.

“There’s hope,” added Cllr. Pender, “that Carlow will be added to the government’s remediation scheme, but time is of the essence. These families can’t afford to wait indefinitely.”

As pressure mounts, local representatives say they will continue pushing for the region’s inclusion in national supports, stressing that the issue is not isolated and deserves the same level of attention and urgency.