Hopes are high that Thomastown Garda District will keep its crime unit and a permanent Superintendent

Hopes are high for Thomastown Garda District to retain its Superintendent and its crime unit too.

So this week’s Joint Policing Committee for the county has heard.

Concerns had been raised locally that the crime unit was to be moved to Kilkenny City, while the area would be left without a permanent Supt after the last person to the position was promoted elsewhere.

However, Chief Supt Padraig Dunne was quick to allay fears saying there are no plans to move the crime unit, which had recently added to its personnel numbers, while an application has been made for the station’s head role to be filled.

Cllr Deirdre Cullen, who had called for the clarification, says the response was something she’s glad to hear telling KCLR News “I’ve raised it in the past, I will keep raising the issue because it’s vital that Thomastown has a permanent Supt there in place, it’s such a large area, it’s such a big district and it’s vital that we have one there on a permanent basis, the Acting Supt is doing a fantastic job but we have a commitment now that we have an application in place specific to Thomastown garda station for a Super and I await the outcome of that”.