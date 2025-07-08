Elected representatives say they’re hopeful for progress soon on long-awaited upgrades to the N24.

Funding allocations for roads across the country are due to be announced and it’s been suggested the Waterford to Cahir scheme as well as the N25 may make the list this time around.

Local Fine Gael members recently met the Tánaiste in Government Buildings to highlight safety concerns regarding both with the topic also arising at the weekend’s Clonmel Show – Cllr Pat Dunphy says we should know in the coming months;