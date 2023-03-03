Hospitals, including St Luke’s for Carlow and Kilkenny, set to review safety procedures and emergency plans in wake of Wexford fire

Services are slowly resuming at Wexford General Hospital where a fire broke out earlier this week.

Up to 200 patients had to be moved to other hospitals across the country following damage to the building and equipment with a number of those being accommodated locally at St Luke’s General for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Maternity services at Wexford are back up and running this morning, outpatient services will resume on Monday.

Meanwhile, St Luke’s will be reviewing it’s safety procedures and emergency plans in the wake of the blaze.

General Manager Anne Slattery’s told the way it is that they always react to warnings like this and she told KCLR’s The Way It Is show last evening that it’s expected Wexford Hospital could be back up and running inside a couple of days.

