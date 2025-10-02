The farming community of Carlow is invited to attend an event this evening as part of a specially organised Wellbeing Programme.

Designed with agriculture in mind, it’s funded by the Agriculture Department with an aim to address the often-overlooked challenges faced by those in the sector.

Tullow Mart will host the first offering from 5pm to 9pm with health supports and health checks, practical resources as well as refreshments, haircuts, first aid and sun smart kits.

There’ll also be expert talks on topics including succession, wills, retirements, pensions, crime prevention and farm safety.