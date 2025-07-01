Carlow householders are being urged to bring their old batteries, electrical, and electronic waste to free collection events this week.

Today the drop-off point is Rejuice IT in Bagenalstown, and on Thursday (July 3) at Hacketstown Fire Station – both from 10am to 4pm.

Hosted by WEEE Ireland and Carlow County Council, you can recycle anything with a plug, battery, or cable for free – from TVs and tools to phones and farm fence batteries.

Carlow topped the charts last year, recycling 11.6kg per person – well above the national average.