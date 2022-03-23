How to heat your new build home

Choosing the heating system for your self-build project is one of the most important decisions you will make as it will determine the comfort level and running costs of your home for many years to come.

Leading heating solutions company Grant outlines all you need to know about heating your new build home.

1. Heat Loss Calculations

Using house plans, room by room heat loss calculations should be carried out in line with SR:50 requirements, to determine the heat load requirement for each room and help to achieve Part L compliance as required under building regulations. These also help to calculate heat pump output; hot water demands and underfloor heating and/or radiators.

2. Main Heat Source

Once heat loss calculations are finalised and the heat load for each room within the property is known, the best-suited heating products for the property are sized and specified. When selecting the main heat source, it is important that both current and future heat demands are considered to ensure that the main heat source is suitable to meet these requirements.

Many self-builders throughout Ireland are choosing heat pumps as the main heat source for their home. This includes the popular A+++ rated Grant Aerona3 R32 air-to-water, air-source heat pump which provides an energy-efficient, sustainable, and cost-effective way to heat a home.

The energy source used by a heat pump is electricity which can be renewable, therefore by installing a heat pump, homeowners can immediately reduce their carbon footprint. Although a heat pump will require more investment than a conventional fuel boiler, the running costs and comfort levels will be improved over time, provided that the house is adequately insulated.

3. Hot Water Storage

Once the heat source for the property is selected, a high performance, energy-efficient hot water cylinder should be selected to support the system’s overall efficiency and work effectively with the air-to-water, air-source heat pump.

The Grant pre-plumbed cylinder range is designed to heat water faster and more efficiently than standard cylinders and ensures that homeowners have hot water 24/7. These highly versatile cylinders can work effectively with an air-to-water air-source heat pump and are configured for two heating zones but have options for two further heating zones and a domestic hot water zone.

4. Heat Emitters for Individual Rooms

Designed to effectively distribute heat within the home, modern heat emitters including underfloor heating and aluminium radiators, offer versatility to support the overall design and architecture of the space whilst also creating comfort.

Underfloor heating works effectively with an air-to-water, air-source heat pump, helping to save energy and money as both systems work at low temperatures to use less energy. In addition to providing a balance of warmth throughout a room, underfloor heating offers increased hygiene due to reduced air circulation and ensures more space to design and decorate a room without blocking radiators with furniture.

Grant’s Uflex underfloor heating system is ideal for new builds as it offers easy installation, optimal control with individual zone heating and comfort. Embedded in the floor construction, the system is designed to suit specific areas and is especially suited under tile and hardwood flooring in kitchens, bathrooms and open plan areas.

Radiators including the Grant Afinia aluminium radiator range, are aesthetically pleasing, work well with low-temperature systems and have excellent conductivity. With vertical and horizontal combinations available in 6-20 panels, the Afinia range provides flexibility, easy installation and adaptability to suit the unique needs of the homeowner.

5. Smart Heating Controls

Installing smart heating controls to your home heating system can help to reduce energy usage by up to 20%. Without heating controls, you may find that you are incurring unnecessary energy wastage and have higher heating bills.

Launched in early last year, Grant’s Neo system can be controlled by the neoApp, which is available to download on both Apple and Android smartphones. The neoApp is designed to work with the neoHub system, together they offer an advanced heating control solution that is perfect for modern property owners with ‘on-the-go’ lifestyles. The neoApp supports multi-location and multi-users, enabling homeowners to share full or restricted access to the neo system and control the central heating system from wherever they are.

6. Home Heating Design Service

The good news is that Grant’s technical specialists can make your home heating journey straightforward and hassle-free with their free of charge Home Heating Design Service to ensure your home heating investment is optimised to help achieve long-term financial and carbon savings.

These benefits are delivered by a smart, bespoke Grant integrated heating system, consisting of correctly sized innovative heating technologies, designed with the unique needs of both you and your property in mind. Having delivered reliable, efficient home heating solutions for over four decades, Grant is a trusted partner for those working in the trade and their technical specialists work effectively with your appointed architects, BERs, specifiers, engineers, installers, electricians, suppliers and builders for each individual project.

Take advantage of Grant’s free of charge Home Heating Design Service for new builds in 3 easy steps:

Send planning drawings, a contact number and your preference of underfloor heating, radiators or both to Grant technical specialists will be in touch to discuss your requirements Full property specifications with recommended Grant products will be provided

Downloadable guides on how to heat your new build home are also available: Heating Guides

