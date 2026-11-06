Construction on a new school building in Bagenalstown has created a huge buzz according to its Principal.

Michael Hickey of Presentation De La Salle Bagenalstown told KCLR News that students and teachers alike are ecstatic with its progress.

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He said it’s an honour to be apart of such a positive school community and is looking forward to its completion.

He believes that the new building, which is set to be in completed in two years time, will totally enhance students learning experience;

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More on the build was revealed earlier this week – that’s here.

Meanwhile, here are the speeches from the sodturning:

Principal Michael Hickey

“Good afternoon everyone.

It is a great honour and a privilege as Principal of Presentation De La Salle College to welcome you all here to our school as we celebrate such an important and long-awaited milestone for our whole school community.

I would particularly like to welcome our Chaplin Fr. Shem and parish priest Fr. Declan, our wonderful students, student leaders and staff members both past and present, members of our Board of Management and Parents association. Former Principals Anne Keating and Gerry Watchorn, Shane Hallahan CEIST FLG, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor, Carlow TD and Minister of State; Peter Chap Clear TD, Local County Councillors, Orla Bolger, Chairperson of our Board of Management; Primary school Principals, our representatives from the NDFA and our contractors BAM; Thank you all for being here to share this important moment with us.

As we celebrate this milestone, we also remember those who are no longer with us — our family members, friends and colleagues who supported each of us personally and who supported our school and helped us to get here today. We think of them today, and we recognise that their contribution and memory remain part of our story. It is especially meaningful to think that the future we celebrate today builds upon the work and dedication of those who came before us in both our personal and professional lives.

Today represents the culmination of many years of hope, hard work, patience and determination. After a long journey through planning and design, it is so exciting to see work progressing on site and to watch our new school gradually take shape before our eyes.

I want to offer a very special word of thanks to Jennifer Murnane O’Connor. Your support and commitment have played a significant role in bringing us to this day. As a representative of County Carlow, you have worked to ensure that the needs of our school community were heard and recognised. We are sincerely grateful Jennifer.

Our Deputy Principals Kathleen Burke and Bridget Murphy have served this school so well over many years and I thank you both for your commitment to our students and staff. Your leadership has been central to the growth of our school and the success that we are experiencing.

It would be remiss of me not to mention Bridget’s mother Agnes Kavanagh who joins us today, she has seen her ten children pass through the doors of our school and a number of her grandchildren. Some of whom are current students. We also welcome back Aine Ward who retired last year having served our school for over 40 years, Aines two children also passed through our school as students.

Our brilliant staff are a central part of what makes this school so special, there are so many important links between our staff and the wider community, I thank you all for your support, energy and professionalism and for the example that you set each day.

I would also like to acknowledge everyone who has contributed to bringing this project to fruition, including my predecessor John Keane, our trustees CEIST, The Department of

Education, the NDFA, our Board of Management past and present, Orla Bolger our Chairperson, our staff, parents, our contractors BAM and all those who have worked behind the scenes over the years. A project of this scale is the result of a shared vision and a collective effort.

Most importantly, today belongs to our students. This new school is being built for you. It is a place where your talents will be nurtured, your ambitions encouraged and your friendships strengthened. While the building itself is important, it is the people within it who will make it truly special. Our school’s greatest strength has always been its community, its values and its commitment to providing opportunities for every student to flourish.

As we turn the sod today, we look forward with great pride and optimism. We are laying the foundations not only for a new building, but for a bright future for Presentation De La Salle College and for the generations of young people who will pass through our doors.

Thank you all for being part of this historic day. May this project continue to progress safely and successfully, and may our new school serve our community for many decades to come.

I now welcome our friend, Mr. George Darcy, past Principal of Queen of the Universe Primary school, a proud Bagenalstown man, and a man who has played a significant role in getting us here today to say a few words on behalf of our board of management.

Darren Devane, Director of Building, BAM Ireland

“Today’s sod-turning ceremony marks the start of an exciting new chapter for Presentation De La Salle College and the wider Bagenalstown community. Working alongside the Department of Education and Youth, the National Development Finance Agency (NDFA), the school community and our project partners, we are pleased to see this important project move into construction. The new school will provide a modern learning environment for 750 pupils, giving students and staff the facilities and space they need to learn, grow and thrive. We look forward to bringing this project to life and delivering a school that will benefit the community and will have a lasting legacy for future generations to come.”

Bridget Murphy – Symbol Presentation

“Thank you to Mr. Hourihane, Mr. Power and Ms. Connors and their students for their work in organising the following words and symbols.

As we celebrate the turning of the sod it is important to remember the legacies of tradition that are deeply rooted here in our school. Our students have germinated acorns that they harvested last year from the oak trees that have given this road its name.

Our Deputy Head Boy, Rory O’Brien, holds these seedlings as a reminder that huge success starts with small beginnings, Great Oaks from little Acorns Grow.

These seedlings will be well established and ready to be planted in the grounds of our new school. For decades before and after us these great oaks represent growth and vitality, symbolic of our ever-growing school community.

Kathleen Burke- Symbol Presentation

Our Deputy Head Girl, Sarah Devine, holds a time capsule containing:

A Fifth Year student’s timetable, 2026

Class photograph, 2026

Staff photograph, 1984

Staff photograph, 2026

A history of the school

Pages from the 2026 school diary, featuring the old school building

The school crest

The school lunch menu

The CEIST trustee logo

A brick from the old school building

Euro coins dated 2026

This time capsule and its contents will be buried on the grounds of our new school and represents the history of our school, our present growth and success and the bright future that lies ahead.

I now call on our Head Girl Emily Jordan, our Head Boy Tadhg O’Connor, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor TD, Orla Bolger Chairperson of the Board of Management, George Darcy CEIST representative on the Board of Management and Michael Hickey our school Principal to turn the sod”.