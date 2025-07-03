26 local dancers are en route to Spain this morning to perform at the Dance World Cup finals.

All are members of the Callan based CMD Dance School which runs classes in lyrical, hip hop and acro for children from the age of two.



Classes are held in the parish hall on a number of days each week.

There’s huge excitement for the crew who between them will take part in a number of competitions.



The group travelling has been hugely supported by the community around it.

There are a range of soloists, duos and group participants.

School founder Ciara McDonald is travelling with the group and has been telling KCLR News they’re ready for what’s ahead;

Best of luck to all involved.

And stay tuned to KCLR for updates.