Kilkenny County Council Received Over 600 Complaints on Anti-Social Behaviour
Results show Kilkenny has high number of complaints about anti-social behaviour in residential areas
Monday 24th June
More than 600 complaints about anti-social behaviour by neighbours have been made to Kilkenny county council since 2014.
According to figures published in yesterday’s Sunday Independent, only one has resulted in drastic action.
Councillor Pat Fitzpatrick says that is because most get resolved before they get to that point which is preferable as it results in making people homeless.
He says there is a range of issues that lead to complaints and most people have legitimate grounds to complain.