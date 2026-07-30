Thomastown and Clara meet in the St. Canice’s Credit Union Kilkenny Senior Hurling League on Saturday afternoon, with throw-in at 3.30pm in Mullinavat.

Join us live on KCLR Full Frequency for full commentary as two strong sides meet in another key league encounter.

Coverage is with thanks to John Phelan Skip Hire & Septic Tank Disposal, serving the South East, and Petals ‘n’ Blooms Florist, Market Street, Thomastown, your local family-run florist.

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Please note, KCLR does not charge for accessing live game streams or commentaries and will never ask for payment details or payment confirmation.

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