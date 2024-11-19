Thomastown’s journey in the Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship came to an end in Mullingar, as the Kilkenny champions fell to Castletown Geoghegan on a scoreline of 1-25 to 1-14.

Despite a back and forth first-half showing, Thomastown struggled to keep pace in the second half. Goal-scorer, Luke Connellan’s point before halftime had given the Kilkenny men a slender lead, but the tide turned quickly after the break.

Castletown Geoghegan, aided by the wind at their backs and their opponents being reduced to 14 men, dominated the second half. Thomastown managed just four points in the final thirty minutes, while their opponents piled on the pressure. A late goal from Niall O’Brien compounded the misery for Thomastown, sealing a comprehensive win for the Westmeath side.

Thomastown selector John Brennan offered a candid assessment of the game, acknowledging the team’s uncharacteristic performance.

“We just looked a bit dead in the water to me,” Brennan said. “It’s like as if we were playing the county final yesterday, and fellas just didn’t seem to have the legs today, which couldn’t be said about this team over the last few years.”

He pointed to a drop in energy and execution as critical factors in the defeat.

“Our touch was not as good as normal, we didn’t play the ball around as good as normal. A lot of things we didn’t do as normal. But I couldn’t criticize these boys—they have been absolutely outstanding and will be again.”

Despite the disappointment, Brennan emphasized the remarkable progress of this young team and their potential for the future.

“It’s been pure fairytale stuff to come from where we’ve come from. Today will be a big disappointment, and fellas won’t forget it—and I hope they don’t forget it. They’re a young team, they have a lot of hurling left ahead of them.”

While the loss marks the end of Thomastown’s provincial campaign, their achievements this season have been significant, including claiming their first Kilkenny senior title since 1946.

This week on the KCLR Hurling Podcast we feature a look back on all of the weekend’s action including defeats St Mullins, Thomastown and Piltown and victories for Freshford and Lisdowney.