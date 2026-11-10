Kilkenny farmers face a potential loss of up to 87 million euro under proposed EU farming budget cuts.

IFA Kilkenny Chair Brendan Hickey says the proposed 24 percent reduction in CAP funding could cost the county around 12 million euro every year between 2028 and 2034.

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He’s calling on European leaders visiting Ireland this week during the EU presidency to protect the agricultural budget, warning the cuts would have a major impact on farmers and the wider rural economy.

“If we were to go back to the €293 million that was on the table at present, like that would relieve seeing a reduction from the equivalent of €180 per hectare on the average farm in Kilkenny down to €130. That is a huge drop-off, when when we’re struggling at the time, the the big buzzwords in agriculture at the minute is generational renewal and trying to get young people in.”

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You can listen to the full interview from The KCLR Daily this morning on the link below.