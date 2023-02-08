Increasing cost of coal and food among issues to the fore for people in Bagenalstown, Co Carlow

The increasing cost of a bag of coal and the price of food are the main issues bothering people in Bagenalstown.

KCLR visited the town yesterday to ask people about how they were coping with the cost of living crisis.

Our visit coincides with a survey by Barnardos for Aldi on how a quarter of parents had to cut down on household bills such as gas and electricity in order to afford food, over the last twelve months.

