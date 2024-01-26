Intercultural School Cookbook from Kilkenny shortlisted for national award

An intercultural School Cookbook from Kilkenny’s made the shortlist for the Aontas Star Awards.

The initiative recognise the very best in adult learning in Ireland with 25 contenders across five categories.

St. John’s Junior & Senior Schools’ have gotten the nod for Health and Wellbeing with their project part of their ‘Family Learning Programme’ which brought together parents, grandparents and carers from the 27 different nationalities represented at the school.

The aim of the programme was to bring parents from diverse cultural backgrounds together through food, experiences and the sharing of cultures; a true celebration of diversity.

Winners will be announced at the event on the 8th of March.